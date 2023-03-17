Facelift Mercedes GLB SUV unveiled

Earlier we saw the new Mercedes GLA and now we have details on the new Mercedes GLB SUV, this new SUV has had a number of upgrades over the previous model.

The new Mercedes GLB SUV comes with new LED Performance headlights and a new design for the front and rear, there is also a new dual 10.25 inch display and a new MBUX infotainment system.

Numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment – Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious GLB compact SUV even more attractive for customers. The redesigned front bumper with visual underbody protection contributes to the rugged aesthetic, which is complimented by the SUV’s radiator grille with four horizontal louvers and central star. The athletic shoulder shape, with precisely contoured side graphics, creates an interesting interplay of light and shadow and accentuates the vehicle’s width.

New striking full-LED headlights and taillights enhance the appearance of the new GLB, along with a range of expanded options, including two additional wheel designs in 18- and 20-inch sizes and new Starling Blue Metallic paint.

One of the highlights of the 2024 GLB is the significantly upgraded interior, which showcases two 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia screens. The turbine-look round air vents convey sporty elegance and contrast with the aluminum interior elements. The steering wheel is upholstered in Nappa leather as standard, and customers can specify a heated steering wheel with the AMG Line interior for the first time.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes GLB SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, this new SUV will be available later this year.

Source Mercedes Benz





