Facelift Land Rover Discovery comes with new engines and more

Land Rover have unveiled the new facelift Land Rover Discovery and as well as some styling upgrades, the car also comes with some new engine.

Son of the upgrades include new LED headlights and tail lights, there are also new bumpers on the front and back and a number of changes to the inside.

Featuring the latest generation of powerful and efficient six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, advanced Pivi Pro infotainment and superior comfort and practicality, New Discovery remains one of the most capable, connected and versatile full seven-seat premium SUVs in the world.

With Land Rover’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) underpinning a suite of advanced technologies, New Discovery delivers new levels of sophistication, desirability and efficiency while retaining its customary breadth of on- and off-road capability and towing credentials. From its updated Terrain Response 2 system and Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates to its new Cabin Air Filtration*, New Discovery looks after customers like never before.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Land Rover Discovery over at Land Rover at the link below. This new SUV is now avail;able to order in the UK and prices start at £53,090.

Source Land Rover

