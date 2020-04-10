Facebook Quiet Mode stops notifications and more

Facebook has announced that it is adding a new Quiet Mode to Facebook to stop notifications and more, you can choose how long you would like to run this new modes on your device.

The new mode is designed to cut down on distractions and you can decide when you want to turn this new mode on and off.

As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it’s to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook. We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app. We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive.

You can find out more information about the new Facebook Quiet Mode over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Facebook

