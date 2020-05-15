Facebook Messenger Rooms is now available

Facebook recently announced theur new Messenger Rooms app which lets you host and join video calls with up to 50 people at once, the app is now available to use.

You can use the app event of you do not have a Facebook account and it works with the Messenger app or with Facebook.

We recently announced the introduction of Messenger Rooms and are excited to share that starting today, we are rolling out the feature globally. Messenger Rooms lets you create a room to host joinable free video calls with up to 50 people with no time limit, making it easy to spend quality time with friends, loved ones and people who share your interests. Rooms can be created right from Messenger or Facebook and gives you the ability to share links to invite anyone to join, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

You can find out more information about Facebook Messenger Rooms over at Facebook at the link below.

Source Facebook

