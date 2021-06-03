Facebook Messenger API for Instagram being made available to developers

Facebook has announced that it has made its Messenger API for Instagram available to developers, this will be done in stages.

This new feature will allow brands and businesses to offer messaging with their customers on Instagram, you can see more details below.

Instagram is not only a cultural and social hub — it’s a place where people come to discover and connect with brands. 90% of people on Instagram today follow at least one business, and messaging is a key reason why. Whether it’s story replies, direct messages, or mentions, engaging with brands is increasingly appealing for customers and important for businesses.

Today, we are excited to open up the Messenger API for Instagram to all developers, allowing brands to offer messaging experiences on Instagram. With these new features, businesses can integrate Instagram messaging with their preferred applications and workflows. This can drive more meaningful conversations that increase customer satisfaction and grow sales.

