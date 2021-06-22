Facebook Live Audio Rooms & Podcasts launched

Facebook has announced the launch of its new Live Audio Rooms and also Podcasts on its platform and it is available for some public figures and groups to create these rooms on iOS.

They are also making select podcasts available to listeners in the USA, they will expand these features over the next few weeks.

Live Audio Rooms on Facebook enable you to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others about topics you’re interested in. Public figures can invite friends, followers, verified public figures, or any listeners in the room to be a speaker. The host can invite speakers in advance or during the conversation. There can be up to 50 speakers, and there’s no limit to the number of listeners.

In Groups, admins can control whether moderators, group members or other admins can create a Live Audio Room. In public Groups, both members and visitors can listen to the Live Audio Room, but in private Groups, only members can listen.

You can find out more details about the new Facebook Like Audio Rooms and also their new Podcast feature at the link below. The services will be expanded in the next few weeks and we hope they are also made available in more countries some time soon.

Source Facebook

