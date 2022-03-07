F-150 Lightning completes winter testing in Alaska

Ford has announced that its anticipated F-150 Lightning pickup has completed two weeks of winter testing in extreme cold weather. The automaker says its engineers spent two weeks in Alaska in temperatures of 30 degrees below zero to fine-tune the Lightning pickup. Fine-tuning included improving performance on low traction surfaces like snow and ice.

Ford calls the test low-mu testing. The powertrain evaluation was specifically meant to investigate how the electric powertrain adjusts power delivery to its wheels on surfaces common to winter driving, including snow and ice. Testing involved driving the truck on loose snow, pack-groomed snow, complete ice, half ice and half concrete, and other surfaces.

According to powertrain engineers, the vehicle can coordinate its dual motors to work together to deliver torque to the ground to give owners confidence in snow and ice. The Lightning comes with standard dual motors and is always on 4WD, selectable drive modes, and a locking rear differential.

