F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage

One of the available options for the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup is called Ford Intelligent Backup Power. Lightning pickups with that option can be used to keep your home running during a power outage. Ford has announced that it is teaming up with a company called Sunrun.

Sunrun says it is the leading solar energy company in the US, and the partnership with Ford will allow Lightning owners to charge the pickup using solar energy. Sunrun is the Ford preferred installer for the home charging solution for Lightning pickups. The company will install an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System.

The Home Integration System allows the Lightning to store and supply power to homes in multiple ways. In some areas, Sunrun also offers solar options when installing the Lightning chargers to allow owners to charge using renewable energy. The Intelligent Backup Power option can deliver up to 9.6 kilowatts of power to the home during a power outage.

