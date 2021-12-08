EZVIZ C8C pan and tilt wireless outdoor security camera offers all-around home protection

EZVIZ has this week launched its latest wireless outdoor security camera in the form of the EZVIZ C8C which features pan and tilt positioning, night vision, a 30 m viewing range and more. The pan and tilt feature allows you to control the camera remotely, check all corners of your backyard or premises.

The integrated noise-canceling microphone of the outdoor security camera is capable of capturing clear audio and lets you hear and see what’s happening in clarity. EZVIZ outdoor security camera can hold a microSD card up to 256GB for local storage upon each detection, or alternatively the company offers a Cloud Storage service. Both microSD cards and cloud storage service need to be purchased separately.

EZVIZ C8C pan and tilt outdoor security camera

CMOS wireless camera.

30m viewing range.

1 video channel.

30m night vision viewing range.

Size H14.9, W15.8, D15.7cm.

Weight 510g.

Manufacturer’s 2 year guarantee.

“AI-Powered person detection Smarter than ever! As an upgrade from simple motion detection, the embedded AI algorithm intelligently detects the motion of human shapes in real time. When people enter your customized detection area, you will be alerted immediately. Strobe light for enhanced protection. Coming with two spotlights for active protection, the camera allows you to manually flash the light via the app or set it to flash upon detection of people passing by.

Elegant durable design Say goodbye to bulkiness. This camera adopts a novel round and compact design with a simple black and white housing. It’s stylish enough to embellish your life but simple enough to look good anywhere.”

The EZVIZ C8C outdoor security camera is now available to purchase at an introductory discounted price of just £76 from online retailers such as Argos in the United Kingdom.

Source : EZVIZ

