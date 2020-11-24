EVGA RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card $2,000

If you are in the market for a graphics card upgrade you’ll be pleased to know that EVGA has this week made available then you RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card priced at an eye watering $2,000. The K|NGP|N’s backbone is a 12 Layer PCB powered by extreme power design with extreme overclocking in mind and equipped with a solid CNC-milled copper waterblock. With integrated Smart PowerStages, each capable of supplying continuous current, the K|NGP|N has a powerful VRM matching or exceeding the best GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs available says EVGA.

“The EVGA GeForce RTXᐪ 3090 K|NGP|N is built with a 360mm Closed Loop water cooling radiator, a first for any EVGA graphics card. This card is incredibly cool, giving you super low temperatures allowing you to maximize your GPU Clock.”

Built in flip up 176 x 48 pixels OLED display allows you to monitor your whole VGA status. Best of all? This OLED is integrated into the PCB, meaning that no matter the graphics card orientation or the cooler being used, the display can be easily read. Monitor real-time voltages, temperatures, clocks and more.

“Digital Power Solution that is controlled by software is more precise and accurate, giving you ample power to push this card to the limit. Three 8-pin PCIe power connectors located on the right side of the PCB allows for easy cable management and mega power delivery. Integrated headers for monitoring voltages in real time allowing you to push the EVGA GeForce RTXᐪᔿ 3090 K|NGP|N to new levels with precise power and frequency. Three onboard BIOS’s let you choose between Normal, OC or LN2 modes.”

Source : Kit Guru : EVGA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals