New EVGA X15, X17, X20 gaming keyboards and mice introduced

EVGA has this week introduced new additions to its range of gaming mice and keyboards introducing the new EVGA Z20/Z15 Series Gaming Keyboards, and X20/X17/X15 Gaming Mice, which will soon be available to purchase. The EVGA Z20/Z15 gaming keyboard is powered by a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core processor to support a 4K Hz report rate, together with a range of features including dedicated and programmable Macro E keys, customizable via the UNLEASH RGB Software. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“EVGA brings you the world’s first triple sensor mice with dual LOD sensors, paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor on the X20 or Pixart 3389 on the X17. Most gaming mice use the mouse’s primary sensor or an additional LOD to detect the lift-off distance, while the EVGA X20/17 uses a more advanced 3-Dimension Array Tech. This system uses a triple sensor algorithm to detect the position where you lift the mouse off a surface and put the mouse back down, achieving the shortest and most accurate lift-off distance. EVGA’s 3-Dimension Array Tech algorithm can detect within a minimum of 0.4 mm to a maximum of 3 mm from the mouse to the surface, dynamically adjusting the best power-off height. Customize the power-off height in different directions to achieve the most accurate gaming in the world with EVGA UNLEASH RGB software. “

“The EVGA Z20 Elite Keyboard brilliantly outshines the competition with fully-customizable Per-Key RGB LEDs, with left & right edge RGB Light bar customization to fit any color scheme. The Z20 Elite LED backlighting can be configured via the EVGA UNLEASH RGB software, and multiple lighting effects can be instantly dimmed or brightened via the LED brightness function combination keys.”

Source : EVGA

