Everything New in iOS 18.1 Beta 3

Apple continues to refine and improve its mobile operating system with the release of iOS 18.1 Beta 3. This new beta brings a range of new features and enhancements designed to provide users with greater control, flexibility, and creativity. From expanded notification summaries to powerful photo editing tools and the integration of third-party stickers, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 aims to elevate the user experience while laying the groundwork for future Apple intelligence features. Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new features in iOS 18.1 beta 3 in a new video, let’s find out more details.

Expanded Notification Summaries

One of the key changes in iOS 18.1 Beta 3 is the expansion of notification summaries beyond Mail and Messages. Users can now enable or disable summarized notifications for each app individually, providing a more personalized and streamlined approach to managing updates. This granular control allows users to prioritize the notifications that matter most to them, reducing distractions and improving overall productivity.

Powerful Photo Editing with Cleanup Feature

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 introduces a new cleanup feature in the Photos app, empowering users to remove unwanted people or objects from their images. Leveraging on-device processing, this feature ensures both privacy and efficiency, allowing users to edit their photos without the need for cloud-based services. Additionally, the update includes the ability to blur or censor faces in photos, giving users more control over their visual content. Edited photos are clearly marked as modified with cleanup, making it easy to identify which images have been altered.

Setting the Stage for Apple Intelligence

While not yet available, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 hints at upcoming Apple intelligence features through a new splash screen. Anticipated enhancements such as Image Playground, Jin Emoji, and ChatGPT integration are expected to significantly enhance the user experience, offering more advanced and intuitive ways to interact with the operating system. The highly anticipated Siri 2.0, slated for release in 2025, promises to bring even more sophisticated capabilities to Apple’s virtual assistant.

Expressive Communication with Third-Party Stickers

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 introduces the ability to add third-party stickers in line with emojis in the Messages app. This feature opens up new possibilities for expressive and personalized communication, allowing users to convey their thoughts and emotions in a more creative and engaging manner. The integration of third-party stickers alongside the existing emoji library provides users with a wider range of options to enhance their messaging experience.

Improved Performance and Stability

In addition to the new features and enhancements, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 demonstrates improved stability compared to its predecessor, Beta 2. Geekbench scores of 2782 for single-core and 6845 for multi-core performance showcase the operating system’s optimized performance. Users can also expect a slight improvement in battery life, further enhancing the overall user experience.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 is currently available to developers, identified by the build number 22B5034e. The modem firmware for the iPhone 15 series has been updated to version 2.20. Future Updates: iOS 18.1 Beta 4 is expected to be released in two weeks, while the status of the public beta release remains uncertain. For those seeking stability, the developer beta is recommended.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the user experience. By focusing on improved notifications, advanced photo editing capabilities, and the integration of third-party stickers, this update provides users with greater control, creativity, and flexibility. As Apple continues to refine and expand its mobile operating system, users can look forward to a more intuitive, intelligent, and engaging experience with each iteration.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



