Every New iOS 17.5 Beta 2 Feature Revealed

Apple’s latest beta release, iOS 17.5 Beta 2, is now available to developers and soon to public beta testers, heralding a suite of enhancements across its ecosystem, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, TVOS, HomePod OS, and Vision OS. This update not only promises improved functionality but also brings exciting new features, especially for users within the European Union. The video below from Zollotech walks us through all of the new features that are available in the second beta of iOS 17.5.

Release Details and Build Stability

The newly released beta carries the build number 21F558e. Notably, Apple has chosen not to alter the modem specifications with this update, ensuring that connectivity remains as stable as it was in the previous beta. This consistency is crucial for developers and testers who rely on steady internet connections for their work.

Sideloading Freedom for EU Users

In a significant move, iOS 17.5 Beta 2 opens up new avenues for EU users by allowing app sideloading directly from the web—this means that applications can now be installed outside of the traditional App Store framework. This update aligns perfectly with the new EU regulations, offering developers more flexibility in distributing their apps.

Emulator Inclusion

Apple has approved a new NES emulator, named Bimi, for inclusion in the App Store. This comes after a recent policy change that has relaxed restrictions on emulator apps, marking a shift in Apple’s traditionally stringent content guidelines.

User Interface and Usability Enhancements

The update includes several minor yet impactful adjustments:

The ‘Battery’ section has been refined to fix previous text display issues, ensuring clarity and ease of access.

In the ‘Notes’ app, new tips on using tags for organization have been introduced, enhancing user experience.

Apple Pay support has been extended to include select banks in Ecuador, broadening its usability.

Content and Privacy Controls

A new layer of control has been added under ‘Content and Privacy Restrictions,’ allowing users, particularly in the EU, to manage installations from both the App Store and web sources more effectively. This feature enhances user autonomy over app management.

App Store and Game Center Innovations

Apple News Plus subscribers can now enjoy puzzles with integrated leaderboards, adding an interactive element to the news consumption experience.

Game Center has been upgraded to better display leaderboards across various games, enhancing the competitive and social aspects of gaming.

Bug Fixes and Performance Tweaks

iOS 17.5 Beta 2 addresses several bugs and performance issues:

AirDrop has been optimized to be faster and more reliable.

A specific emoji display issue related to ‘Jerusalem’ has been corrected.

The widget app now features refined font sizes and display properties for a cleaner look.

Known Issues and Performance Metrics

Despite the improvements, some known issues persist:

Wallpaper settings occasionally fail to load correctly after a device restoration.

There are intermittent problems reported with the camera and AirPlay functionalities.

Early benchmarks indicate a smoother and more stable performance, with Geekbench scores showing enhancements over previous versions. However, further observations are needed to ascertain the full impact on battery life.

iOS 17.5 Beta 2 introduces a comprehensive set of refinements that promise to enhance both functionality and user experience. Developers and testers are encouraged to install this update to explore these enhancements firsthand and provide feedback on any persistent issues.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



