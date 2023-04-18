Everspace 2 launches on PC – consoles this summer

This month Rockfish Games has launched their latest space exploration game Everspace 2 on PC ahead of the games launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles during the summer months. Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single player space shooter that provides you with “vicious encounters and brutal challenges” to test your skills. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game its storyline and game mechanics.

“Annihilate your foes the EVERSPACE way. Dodge, dash, roll, and boost guns blazing into frantic dogfights, leaving a trail of space scrap behind. Use a wide range of weaponry and abilities to defeat drones, fighters, heavy bombers, and powerful gunships. But don’t get cocky! Massive capital vessels and ancient guardians will push the skills of even the most experienced pilots. Use your environment to your advantage, and gain the upper hand against greater numbers.”

Everspace 2 space adventure game

“EVERSPACE 2 puts you in the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter, where vicious encounters and brutal challenges stand between you and that next epic loot drop. Explore the war-torn star systems of the Demilitarized Zone of Cluster 34—each massive handcrafted area is packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils to encounter.”

“Experience a thrilling sci-fi story following Adam, a clone pilot seeking his place in the universe. The events of his past tangle with clashing factions as the DMZ approaches a boiling point. Escape colonial capture, navigate the intrigues of local warlords, evade energy-maddened cultists, and fend off war-hungry aliens.”

Source : Steam : GOG





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals