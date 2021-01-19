Everspace 2 enters Steam Early Access

Upcoming space shooter Everspace 2 has this week entered Steam Early Access, offering gamers a chance to experience the new combat mechanics and gameplay. Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter offering deep space exploration and planet surface exploration, tons of loot, RPG elements, mining, and crafting.”Experience a thrilling story set in a vivid, handcrafted open-world full of secrets and perils on your journey as a former clone space pilot to become human after all.”

“In the campaign, you will make some friends with their own story to tell. They will join you on side missions and provide certain benefits in the endgame, where vicious encounters and brutal challenges will stand between you and that next epic loot drop.”

“Discover alien species, unveil mysteries, find hidden treasures, and defend your valuables against outlaw gangs. But don’t get cocky: there will be some high-risk/high-reward areas waiting for you where grabbing that ultra-special gear and getting out alive will require some serious piloting skills and all your talent for improvisation.”

“Annihilate your foes the EVERSPACE™ way: Dodge, dash, roll, and boost guns blazing into frantic dogfights, leaving only a trail of space scrap behind. Use a wide range of weaponry and abilities to defeat a large variety of opponents like drones, fighters, heavy bombers, and powerful gunships all the way to massive capital vessels. Always look around and use your environment to your advantage, and gain the upper hand even if you are outnumbered.”

Source : Steam

