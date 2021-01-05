Everspace 2 early access starts January 18th via Steam and GOG

Gamers looking forward to the new Everspace 2 game will be pleased to learn that the new 3D space shooter will be entering early access later this month.The early access version of Everspace 2 will cost £32 and will be available form January 18th 2021. Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with deep exploration in space and on planets, tons of loot, RPG elements, mining, and trading. The Everspace 2 early access demo allows you to enjpy the first 12 hours of the single player campaign as well as a few side missions.

“Experience a thoughtful story, set in a vivid, handcrafted open world full of secrets and perils, on your journey to become human after all. Discover alien species, unveil mysteries, find hidden treasures and defend your valuables against outlaw clans. But don’t get cocky: there will be some high-risk/high-reward areas waiting for you where grabbing that ultra-special gear and getting out alive will require some serious piloting skills and all your talent for improvisation.”

“Rockfish Games developers take you through a combat scenario in EverSpace 2 to destroy an outlaw base inside a broken asteroid in this exclusive gameplay walkthrough. Hunt for the next better gear and be ready to constantly re-evaluate your current setup. Look for loot that fits your playstyle but be willing to leave your comfort zone and try something new. Be ready to find and exploit synergistic effects between equipment, perks, devices, and ships to fully maximize their potential.”

Everspace 2 will be launching in Early Access on Steam and GOG later this month form January 18th 2021.

Source : Rockfish Games: Kit Guru : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals