Everrati electric Porsche 911 (964) costs £200,000

Porsche have yet to release an electric version of their 911, now we have a new electric Porsche 911 from Everati based on the 964.

The company takes an original Porsche 964 and converts it to an electric vehicle, there are two power options, Pure which comes with 440 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of 4.5 seconds and a range of 180 miles. This model will cost you £200,00 plus the donor car.

There is also a Signature Everrati electric Porsche 911 which comes with 500 horsepower and has a range of 150 miles. This car comes with a 0 to 60 time of under 4 seconds and a price of £250,000 plus the donor Porsche 964.

From the photos this looks like an impressive conversion and the restoration has been done keeping it in line with the original design of the 964. You can find out more information about this electric version of the Porsche 964 at the link below.

