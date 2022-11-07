Even more iOS 16.2 features revealed (Video)

Apple released its first beta of iOS 16.2 about two weeks ago, we previously saw a video of the software in action and now we have another one.

The latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at the new iOS 16.2 software update and some of its features.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features to the iPhone with this software, including some new features for the Weather app on the iPhone.

There are also some changes to the TV app in the featured section, and there is also the new Freeform app which is designed to be a cross-platform collaboration application.

This new Freeform app is designed to be used for sketching, adding notes, drawing, and more and it works with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This update also includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to release its second beta of iOS 16.2 this week, we are expecting the final version of the software to be released around the middle of December. As yet we do not have a specific release date for the update, all we know is that it will be released before the end of the year.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals