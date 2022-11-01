More iOS 16.2 features revealed (Video)

Last week we had a number of new betas from Apple, these included iOS 16.2 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 1 and we previously got to have a look at the software in action.

Now we have another video that gives us a look at some more new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.2 software update. The video is from Zollotech and we get to find out more information on this new update.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with this release is the new Freeform app which is a new cross-platform collaboration app.

The free-form app can be used for sketching, adding notes, drawing, and more and it works with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. On the iPad it will add external display support for Stage Manager on the M1 and M2 iPad models, plus there is also a new Home App architecture.

We heard earlier today that Apple is expected to release their new iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 software updates around the middle of December, we can expect to see a range of new betas before then.

The first beta of iOS 16.2 is now available for developers to try out and we are expecting a new beta this week as well.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



