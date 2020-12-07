EVE Online arriving on MacOS next year

The development team at CCP Games has announced a native version of the massive multiplayer online space simulation game EVE Online Will be made available for Apple’s latest operating system macOS Big Sur. The deep and uniquely player-driven spacefaring MMO game, will soon run as a native app on macOS Big Sur, explains CCP. EVE Online players can look forward to finding out more about the launch of the trial for the native macOS client on Intel-based Macs early next year, with support for Apple M1-powered Macs to follow.

“CCP’s platform development efforts for EVE Online are fully focused on enabling native support for macOS Big Sur and Apple’s powerful graphics processing framework, Metal. With live public testing of the native macOS intel-based client due to launch in Q1 2021, the Metal-powered EVE Online experience is scheduled to be playable on the Mac in the first half of next year.

EVE Online is a massively multiplayer science-fiction game of galactic proportions, in which space flight is the path to all commerce, communication, and conflict. Set tens of thousands of years in the future, in EVE Online every pilot’s greatest asset is their starship, designed to accommodate their specific needs, skills and ambitions. Featuring a vast player-run economy, EVE Online offers an immersive, community-driven experience filled with adventure, riches, danger and glory. EVE Online is renowned for its scale, complexity, and its gigantic, world record-breaking in-game battles where thousands of players come head to head in a single star system.

“CCP Games has always strived to deliver the best possible experience for our players,” said Hilmar V. Pétursson, CCP Games’ CEO. “By bringing EVE Online natively to macOS, we are continuing that journey in ensuring that our definitive sci-fi MMO will have a home on the Mac far into the future.”

