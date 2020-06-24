evaPure personal air disinfector and oxygenizer hits Indiegogo

evaPure personal air “disinfector and oxygenizer” to help keep your environment air pure. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the 3-in-1 evaPure device which has this week launched via Indiegogo and is now available from just $69 offering a considerable 30% saving off the recommended retail price of $99. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of 2020. The evaPure can be used to disinfect the air sanitise, services and enriches the air with oxygen say it’s creators.

“3 in 1: disinfects the air, sanitizes surfaces and saturates the air with oxygen at 20 cents per day.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals