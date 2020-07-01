Innovative Rammaxx smart LED reusable fireworks let you put on a light show anywhere

Rammaxx is a unique reusable rocket system equipped with LED lights allowing you to celebrate with a fantastic light show up to 100 m high. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the engineering of the reusable rockets which can be programmed to react in different ways. The superbright LEDs can be programmed via the companion smartphone application providing unlimited creativity and customisation.

“The powerful Rammaxx launcher propels rockets up to 300 feet (100 meters) high. Rockets are loaded with an array of super bright LEDs that light up the night sky. Rammaxx causes no emissions or trash. You can launch it again and again to create a sustained and long lasting display of light. Rammaxx is not subject to restrictions, so you can put on a show anywhere. The Rammaxx launcher stores up to 200 Joules of energy. It releases this energy in less than 1/10 of one second, for a 2,000 Watt (~3 hp) power output. This power propels rockets up to 300 feet high.”

“Rammaxx is a modern, sustainable take on the ancient art of fireworks. It is an investment in a long time of fun and creativity. The programmable LED sequences allow for customization to different events and occasions without having to spend additional money.

Rammaxx rocket’s LED batteries can change color, intensity and pattern. You can create an infinite variety of light displays. Unlimited creativity at your finger tips. You can create LED display sequences based on time, or based on events such as rocket launch, ascent, apex, descent and landing. Save and load configurations and upload them to one or more rockets simultaneously.”

Source : Kickstarter

