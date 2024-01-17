Raptor X17 and Nightsky RX415 custom-built laptops

Eurocom, has unveiled two new laptops that are set to meet the needs of users who require top-notch performance says the press release. The Raptor X17 and Nightsky RX415 are the latest additions to Eurocom’s lineup, both equipped with the new 14th generation Intel Core i7 14900HX CPU. These laptops are built to tackle demanding tasks, whether it’s for gaming, creating content, or using professional applications.

The Raptor X17 is a standout with its large 17.3-inch display that refreshes at 240 Hz, making it a dream for gamers and video editors who crave smooth visuals. It’s also fitted with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, which comes with 16 GB of VRAM. This means it can handle intense graphic demands with ease.

Eurocom Raptor X17 laptop

On the other hand, the Nightsky RX415 features a 15.6-inch UHD OLED display, perfect for those who prioritize vivid colors and sharp contrast in their visuals. It’s powered by an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU with 8 GB of DDR6 memory, offering solid performance for creative tasks.

Both laptops can be customized with up to 96 GB of DDR5 memory, which is great for multitasking and handling large projects without a hitch. The Raptor X17 takes storage to the next level, offering up to 24 TB through four M.2 NVMe SSDs in RAID configurations, which is ideal for users who need lots of fast storage. The Nightsky RX415 isn’t far behind, with the option to include up to 16 TB of storage via two M.2 NVMe slots.

When it comes to connecting to other devices and networks, these laptops have you covered with a range of ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet LAN. This makes it easy to plug into various setups and devices.

Security is also a priority for Eurocom. Both the Raptor X17 and Nightsky RX415 come with TPM 2.0 encryption and a Kensington lock slot to keep your data safe, especially if you’re working with sensitive information.

Nightsky RX415 specifications:

Powerful Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX; 24C/32T; on-board

GPU Technology: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB DDR6) or RTX 4060 (8GB DDR6); on-board

Display Technology: supports total 5 active displays; NVIDIA Surround View

Robust Design: Titanium Black Aluminium Alloy (AL-5052): back cover, top case and bottom case.

Memory: Two 262-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR5-5600; up to 96GB

Storage: up to 16TB of SSD storage with two M.2 NVMe slots

Communications: Built in 2.5GbE Base-TX Ethernet LAN; Realtek RTL8125LAN and M.2 WLAN + Bluetooth

Loaded with Ports:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports (Type A, 1 x powered USB port, AC/DC)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 over USB 3.2 Gen2 port (Type C)

1 x Thunderbolt 4 port with Power Delivery DC in (Type C)

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI output port (with HDCP)

1 x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Headphone / Microphone)

1 x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Microphone / S/PDIF optical)

1 x RJ-45 LAN port

1 x DC-in jack

Operating Systems: Windows 11, Linux

Security: Kensington Lock, Area Fingerprint and Embedded TPM 2.0 Encryption

Battery: 6cells Polymer; 80WH

Weight: 2.4kg / 5.28lbs (RX415)

Dimensions: WxDxH: 358x240x24.9mm / 14.32×9.6×0.996in (RX415)

Raptor X17 specifications:

Mechanical: Aluminium Magnesium Alloy (5052); Bottom case, Top case and Back cover.

Chipset: Intel HM770 PCIe 4.0 architecture

Processor: Intel i9-14900HX; 24cores / 32threads; on-board

GPU Technology: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (9728 CUDA/16GB DDR6); RTX 4080 (7424 CUDA/12GB DDR6); powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture; NVIDIA Advanced Optimus Dynamic Display Switching Mode; supports 5 active displays

Storage: Up to 24TB SSD; three physical drives; M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0

Memory: up to 96GB; DDR5 up to 5600; two 262-pin, SODIMM sockets

Webcam: Dual Sensor Windows 2.0 FHD Hello Camera with TNR (can be removed for security)

LAN: 2.5GbE Intel/Killer E3100X;RJ-45; supports 2nd LAN via TB4 port

Keyboard: RGB Keyboard with individual key illumination; N-Key Rollover & Anti-Ghosting; Microsoft Precision Touchpad with multi-gesture two buttons

Security: TPM 2.0; Kensington lock; BIOS password

Audio System: S/PDIF Output (Optical); Creative Super X-Fi Ultra DSP chip; Creative Sound Blaster Atlas; ESS SABRE HiFi DAC for high resolution headphone output

10 Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4.0; type C; 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2;3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2; 2x miniDP 1.4; 1x HDMI 2.0 output (with HDCP); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Headphone/Microphone); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Microphone/SPDIF Optical output); 1x RJ-45 LAN; 2x DC-in

Weight/Dimensions: 3.29 kg/7.24 lbs; Thickness- 0.98″/24.9 mm; WxDxH- 396mm x 278mm x 24.9mm/15.65″ x 10.79″ x 0.98″

These high-performance laptops are now up for grabs on Eurocom’s website. They’re designed for gamers, content creators, and professionals who need a reliable, powerful, and secure computing device. With the Raptor X17 and Nightsky RX415, Eurocom continues to deliver laptops that push the boundaries of performance.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals