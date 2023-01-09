Estrema Fulminea is a 2040 HP electric hypercar

We first heard about the new Estrema Fulminea back in May of last year and now we have some more details on the car.

The new Estrema Fulminea will come with a massive 2040 horsepower and the car could be one of the fastest road cars to date.

Forget 0 to 60 times, this new all-electric hypercar will be capable of reaching 200 miles per hour (320 km/h) in under 10 seconds.

The battery pack is designed and produced in collaboration with IMECAR Elektronik. The power is distributed to the wheels by 4 electric motors that allow the Fulminea to accelerate from 0 to 320 km/h in less than 10 seconds. The battery pack has a capacity of 100 kWh with an expected range – according to the WLTP cycle – of 520 km. Thanks to the use of prismatic solid-state cells, the hybrid battery can make use of cell-to-pack technology, achieving a record energy density of 500 Wh/kg, equivalent to 1.2 kWh/l, with a battery weight of just 300 kg and a total weight in running order of 1,500 kg.

In addition, thanks to the collaboration with Electra Vehicle, the BMS (Battery Management System) is supported by a software called “EVE-Ai” which constantly and actively optimizes the power demand between the two energy systems to maximize the efficiency and performance of the car by customizing the control strategy according to the operating environment, battery conditions and driving style.

You can find out more details about the new Fulminea at the link below, pricing for the car will be €1,961,000 and there will be just 61 cars made in the initial production run.

Source Estrema





