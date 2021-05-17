Estrema Fulminea is a crazy full-electric hypercar

Several automakers are currently working to produce incredibly fast fully electric hypercars. Some of the most significant models in this segment are the Lotus Evija, Rimac C_Two, and the Pininfarina Battista. We can add another name to that list with the Estrema Fulminea. The Fulminea will be produced in a limited run of 61 units with pricing unannounced.

What we know about the electric hypercar is that it will produce over 2000 bhp and features four-wheel drive. It will utilize an electric motor at each corner and claims to be able to reach 200 mph in less than 10 seconds. A key difference between this electric hypercar and others is that the manufacturer plans to use a solid-state lithium battery pack supplemented with supercapacitors.

If successful, it would be the first solid-state battery pack-equipped EV on the market. The electrical system would have 100kWh of power and a WLTP range of 323 miles. The curb weight for the Fulminea would be 1500 kilograms, and the manufacturer promises extremely fast charging times. More details should be revealed closer to the launch of the vehicle in 2023.

