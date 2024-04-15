LanderShot espresso machine – space inspired – Arduino powered

With the LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module, you can transform your daily coffee ritual into an immersive space odyssey. This high-tech espresso machine is not just a functional appliance; it’s a mechanical masterpiece that pays homage to the iconic Lunar Lander. From the moment you lay eyes on its sleek, space-inspired design, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a world where coffee and cosmos collide.

The LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Its CNC-machined chassis is made of type III hard-coated 6061 aluminum and carbon fiber, ensuring durability and a futuristic aesthetic. The stainless steel plumbing, fittings, pump cylinder, and reservoir add to its premium quality and longevity. Every element of this machine is designed to elevate your espresso experience to new heights. Special preorder pricing for the first 50 machines are now available.

Take Control of Your Espresso

Using the LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module, you become the commander of your own coffee mission. The robust dials, switches, and analog gauges provide a tactile experience reminiscent of operating the original Lunar Lander. You’ll feel a sense of connection and control as you adjust the pressure, temperature, and duration of your espresso extraction.

The PID-controlled temperature regulation ensures that your espresso is always brewed at the perfect heat, while the manual control allows you to fine-tune your coffee to your exact preferences. With the LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module, you’re not just making coffee; you’re engaging in a hands-on, immersive experience that puts you in the pilot’s seat.

Features & Specifications :

Design inspired by the Lunar Lander

CNC-machined chassis of type III hard-coated 6061 aluminum and carbon fiber

Stainless steel plumbing, fittings, pump cylinder, and reservoir

Simple green readout for onboard sensors

Manual control over pressure, temperature, and duration at extraction

Heats 20°C water to 100°C in 180 seconds

PID-controlled temperature regulation

Pressure reserve of about 10 bar during extraction

Heat Exchanger Dial for fine-tuning brewing temperature

Arduino Nano Every board for precise control and monitoring

1000-watt heater with PID control

Available for pre-order with shipping in June

As a premium, limited-edition product, the LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module is an investment in both your coffee enjoyment and your home or office décor. Its unique design and advanced features come with a price tag that reflects its exclusivity and quality. By pre-ordering this high-tech marvel, you’ll be securing your own piece of espresso and space history.

As a premium, limited-edition product, the LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module is an investment in both your coffee enjoyment and your home or office décor. Its unique design and advanced features come with a price tag that reflects its exclusivity and quality. By pre-ordering this high-tech marvel, you'll be securing your own piece of espresso and space history.

Imagine the conversations and admiration this machine will spark among your friends, family, and colleagues. It's not just a conversation starter; it's a testament to your appreciation for fine craftsmanship, innovative technology, and, of course, exceptional coffee.

Whether you’re a seasoned coffee connoisseur or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, the LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module invites you to embark on your own coffee odyssey. With its space-inspired design, precise control, and premium quality, this high-tech espresso machine promises to take your coffee experience to new frontiers. So why not step into the role of a coffee astronaut and explore the cosmos of flavor, aroma, and innovation? With the LanderShot Lunar Espresso Module as your trusty spacecraft, you’re sure to discover new dimensions of coffee enjoyment that are simply out of this world.



