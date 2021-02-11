Adafruit ESP32-S2 WROOM Module with PCB Antenna now available

Adafruit has announced the availability of the ESP32-S2 WROOM Module with PCB Antenna equipped with 4 MB flash and available to purchase priced at just $3.25. The new module is the single-core 240 MHz chip so it won’t be as fast as ESP32’s with dual-core. “The ESP8266 started a small revolution by bringing WiFi to a small and cheap package that also had enough processing power and enough pins to get small things done ” explains Adafruit.

“The ESP32-S2 is a highly-integrated, low-power, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi System-on-Chip (SoC) solution that now has built-in native USB as well as some other interesting new technologies like Time of Flight distance measurements. With its state-of-the-art power and RF performance, this SoC is an ideal choice for a wide variety of application scenarios relating to the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable electronics, and smart homes.”

Specifications of the ESP32-S2 WROOM Module include:

– ESP32-S2 embedded, Xtensa single-core 32-bit

– LX7 microprocessor, up to 240 MHz

– 128 KB ROM

– 320 KB SRAM

– 16 KB SRAM in RTC

Source : Adafruit

