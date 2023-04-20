If you are searching for a truly pocket eReader you might be interested in the new HaxMini which is now available to backfire Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 300 backers with still 21 days remaining on its campaign. The HaxMini is a lightweight 5.83 inch pocket eReader designed to support a wide variety of different document types including PDF, Text, EPUB, JPEG and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. To learn more check out the video embedded below.

“Diving into a good story is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but lugging around heavy books and large tablets can be a cumbersome and unpleasant experience. How can we fully embrace the joy of reading in a more convenient way? Introducing HaxMini eReader – the ultimate portable and comfortable reading companion.”

“HaxMini’s ergonomic design feels perfect in your palm, providing a comfortable grip for extended reading sessions. The built-in page-turn buttons add excellent practicality, enabling quick and seamless page turns with just one hand, ensuring you never miss a beat in your favorite story. Enjoy crisp and clear text with the HaxMini eReader’s 5.83” touch screen. The screen features a glass layer that looks sharper and brighter, while the E-ink display delivers a resolution of 648×480 at 138 PPI, ensuring super-clear readability. Whether you’re reading in bright sunlight or a dimly-lit room, the HaxMini’s high-quality display provides an optimal reading experience.”

With the assumption that the HaxMini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the HaxMini mini eReader project play the promotional video below.

“HaxMini comes with user-friendly interface, you can easily adjust the text size to ensure maximum readability, so you can read comfortably for extended periods. Larger text for easy readability or smaller text for more compact reading, whether you prefer and customize your reading experience! The night mode allows you to switch the background color to a darker shade, making it easier on the eyes when reading in low light conditions, particularly when reading for extended periods of time.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the mini eReader, jump over to the official HaxMini crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

