Onyx BOOX Leaf Android 10 eReader from $280

If you are in the market for an eReader you may be interested in the new Onyx BOOX Leaf eReader powered by the Android 10 operating system. The eReader weighs just 100 g and has been designed to be used both indoors and outdoors even in direct sunlight. ” Designed with the mindset of simplicity, Leaf removes buttons on the front to reduce weight and makes your reading more immersive with only the texts on the HD screen.”

The eReader is powered by an octa-core processor supported by 2GB of RAM with 32GB of storage as standard. preorders are now open for $280 and shipping is expected to take place early next month from December 7, 2021 onwards.

Equipped with a 300ppi HD screen the eReader can show every word with “outstanding clarity and contrast” say its creators and thanks to the inclusion of a USB-C connection you can expand its storage allowing you to access a huge range of books wherever you may be.

Onyx BOOX Leaf ultralight eReader

“BOOX Leaf is a super lightweight 7inch E Ink tablet that is made for reading indoors and outdoors comfortably. With only 170g weight, it can go with you but add no burden. And the 100g lightweight magnetic case with page-turning buttons is just like a solid skin for the device. Also, the g-sensor and front lights make every direction, every moment right for your reading mood.”

“Pack your Leaf with you wherever you head out. It’s lightweight with only 170g and thin as 5.95mm. Whether you’re on the road, in the camp, or on the hill, just grab it, turn it on and enjoy great stories with the lasting 2000mAh battery. The Leaf’s magnetic case is like a skin on the device, slim but strong. It weighs 100g and creates a convenient reading experience paired with the device. When you go outdoors with Leaf, the case will well protect the device while adding little burden to your bag.”

To learn more about the new Onyx BOOX Leaf eReader powered by the Android 10 operating system jump over to the official product page on the BOOX website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : BOOX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals