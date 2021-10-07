TreePod Canopy luxury hammock and cabana in one

Building on their previously successful Kickstarter campaign the design team from TreePod Hanging Treehouses has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their new spacious cabana and hammock hybrid system aptly named the TreePod Canopy. Offering an open and airy place to chillout the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 39 days remaining. The patented design combines both a luxury “cabana with the portability of a hammock” say its creators and features five large windows for you to enjoy the view and breeze from every angle.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $255 or £188 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“After a successful Kickstarter campaign for our TreePod Lounger and TreePod Cabana, we’re back with an even larger and roomier design. Meet the TreePod Canopy! People have been spending more time outdoors than ever before. Hammocks are increasingly popular for their versatility outdoors and indoors, but they often come with limitations like needing two sturdy trees to hang from, space limitations inside the hammock, lack of shade, etc.”

If the TreePod Canopy campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the TreePod Canopy outdoor hammock project review the promotional video below.

“You can finally have the luxury of a cabana with the convenience and portability of a hammock wherever, whenever. Now, with TreePod Canopy, you can enjoy that same convenience but with 5 large windows and 52% more space—if you’re over 6ft tall, you can even lay flat! Choose from a 7.5 ft diameter for maximum comfort and relaxation, or a 6 ft model for smaller spaces. With a 7.5ft base, you’re able to sit multiple people comfortably!”

Source : Kickstarter

