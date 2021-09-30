2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug in hybrid unveiled

Jeep is launching a plug in hybrid version of their new Grand Cherokee, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, they are also launching a new Trailhawk which is designed to be the ultimate off road model.

The new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe comes with an all electric range of 25 miles and 47 MPGe, it has 375 horsepower and comes with 470 lb ft of torque.

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe driver can tailor its hybrid powertrain to suit each trip, from daily commuting in pure-electric mode to extended highway road trips with no range anxiety, allowing owners to explore nature off-road in near silence,” Meunier added. “This is another important step toward achieving our global vision of Zero Emission Freedom. By 2025, we plan to offer a fully electric Jeep vehicle in every SUV segment.”

Available in the Grand Cherokee Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve, the 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability.

Overall, the 4xe system delivers 375 horsepower (280 kW) and 470 lb.-ft. (637 Nm) of torque. The Grand Cherokee 4xe, targeting an estimated 25 miles (40 km) of all-electric range, returns an estimated 57 MPGe and has an estimated total range of more than 440 (708 km).

Source Jeep

