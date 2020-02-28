Epic KTM X-Box GTX is for the racetrack

KTM has been making some cool cars going back for years in the X-Bow line. The latest iteration of the car is the KTM X-Bow GTX that is seen here. This isn’t a street-legal car, it’s meant for the racetrack alone. Performance should be impressive.

The car has a mid-engine layout, lots of aero, and a fully enclosed cockpit and is meant to race in the GT2 class. Full specifications aren’t announced just yet, but a few details are available. We know the car will weigh 2,200 pounds.

It will use a 2.5L Audi 5-cylinder engine that makes over 600 horsepower. That much power in such a lightweight car should mean very impressive performance. The GTX will have a homologated monocoque, a homologated GT cage, and a homologated advanced seat. Pricing is unknown as is availability.

via Autoblog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals