Capture your ideas and thoughts with the handmade Engineering Notebook

If you would like a small compact notebook that can be customised using a wide variety of different paper refills for plain, lined, squared, graph paper or musical sheets. You might be interested in the handmade leather Engineering Notebook created by the DA VINCI workshop based in Los Angeles California. All products are made entirely by hand based on the old technology. “We use only genuine calf leather, waxed thread and is sewn handle weatherproof means.” Measuring 105 x 145 mm the A6 notebook features space for a ruler and pen or pencil and is finished with an embossed cover.

Engineering Notebook and pen

“The advantage of our notebooks is a large selection of page types, depending on your needs. We chose only high-quality paper and you decide how to fill your notebook. Do you know that each element in the EQUILMBRIUM collection has its own functional meaning? For example, an acrylic transparent plate, which serves to prevent the sheets from wrinkling. This add-on solves other minor problems as well.”

If the Engineering Notebook crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Engineering Notebook designer sketchpad project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $60 or £81 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The plate is secured with two brass bolts and is part of the overall design of the notebook. Consists of transparent acrylic polymer and is 2mm thick. Easy to open and can be used as a stand-alone measuring device. The plate has a scale for small measurements. The dimension is 5.1inch (130(mm), in increments of 0.4inch (10mm). The groove in the center of the insert is also useful for small graphical operations. For example, to draw parallel lines. No scale, but fixed size 9.3inch (100mm).”

“The pen was reinvented. Our pen is very simple, it consists only from two solid parts. A subtle teardrop shape, gives it a great balance to write, with comfort and steadiness. The pen fits nicely in a hand and does not slip.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the designer sketchpad, jump over to the official Engineering Notebook crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

