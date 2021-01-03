Innodisk showcases new products at Embedded World 2021

This week the Embedded World 2021 takes place from March 1st – 5th 2021 and Innodisk has been showcasing a number of its new products including NVMe flash storage, available in M.2 2242, M.2 2280, CFexpress, 2.5″ U.2, and NanoSSD form factors with up to 8 TB storage capacity. “In this online-only event, Innodisk is showcasing its smart IoT technologies and solutions, including InnoOSR SSD which can quickly restore the system with one click. Innodisk’s smart transportation solutions that integrate advanced technologies from in-vehicle signaling, edge computing, and image recognition, will be presented with smart service, smart agriculture, and autonomous vehicle cases.”

Together with CANbus, crucial for industrial automation and smart healthcare. Innodisk CANbus series products meet this increasing demand in the autonomous vehicle, automation, and medical markets. Available modules provide one or two CANbus ports, are offered in M.2 2260, M.2 2280 B-M, and mPCIe form factors, with support for USB and PCIe protocols. These combinations meet the requirements for CANbus 2.0B, J1939, and the increasingly popular CANopen.

“Innodisk’s NVMe flash storage series now supports the latest PCIe Gen 4 interface with a staggering 7.88 GB/s transfer rate—double the bandwidth of Gen 3—that simultaneously lowers overall power consumption, reducing the overheating issues of many PCIe SSDs. Smart temperature control through thermal throttling firmware technology is convenient for users to monitor temperature changes of SSDs at any time, and protect data with higher performance.

LAN connectivity is non-negotiable, especially in applications like industrial automation and surveillance. The comprehensive range of GbE LAN modules fits any application where multiple wired network ports are needed. Industrial-grade LAN modules utilize a PCIe data connection, come with single or dual GbE RJ-45 LAN ports, and are available in mPCIe, M.2 2280 B-M, and M.2 2242 B-M form factors.”

Source : TPU : Embedded World 2021

