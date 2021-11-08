EM-Smart One: The First Portable Laser Marking Machine With Commercial Capacity

Sponsored:



Laser marking is a popular, efficient, and highly safe process that has allowed for a wide range of markings to be created on various materials. As one of the popular business methods that are highly attractive, demanding, and cost-effective, it has been adopted by many industries around the world.

If you are ready to start making money with your laser marking machine then we recommend you continue reading below. If you haven’t purchased, we recommend you check out the following items.

As the flagship product of 3Plasers, EM-Smart One will be most suitable for customization and personalization of gifts, souvenirs, handicrafts, logos, brands, etc. for designers, handicraftsmen, Etsy sellers, Kickstarter entrepreneurs, creative agencies, and small businesses.

Then you may ask what is different between EM-Smart One and the other laser marking machines?

(EM-Smart One)

In short, currently, it is the smallest 20W fiber laser marking machine in the world.

In detail, it is the first laser machine that combines both the portable weight and size and the commercial power.

With a dimension of 260*440*505mm (A3 Size) and a thickness of 5.4cm, it weighs 10kg only, which means that you can even put this super portable laser marking machine in your car, take it anywhere like the exhibitions, commercial promotions, and any other events.

It’s quite easy to install and operate since it’s designed with fast plug-to-play installation so that you can install and start laser marking within a few minutes, even if you are a freshman for laser.

Different from those 3W/5W laser machines, this 20W EM-Smart One can mark with a stronger production capacity, so it can be also used for more scenarios such as gift shop, pet store, workshop, office, jewelry store…

It has a much longer lifespan of 100,000 hours.

Motion detection, overheats shutdown, and emergency stop functions are designed and goggles are provided to ensure users’ safety (It also passes certifications like CE, FDA, etc.), which has been always our first priority.

(EM-Smart One’s Main Parts)

(EM-Smart One’s Parameters)

What’s more, EM-Smart One only uses genuine parts (RAYCUS laser source, BJJGZ marking software, SINO-GALVO scanner head, etc.) to ensure excellent working performance, including higher marking speed and precision on both metal and plastic parts as well as stones, leathers, and coated wood. And compared with the heavy traditional mechanical machines, this laser machine does not cause any consumption despite a little electric power, and there’s no pollution compared with the traditional printing.

(EM-Smart One)

Many may also ask: Can I make money with it? Definitely! Since personalization and customization of products are in high demand. And it depends on what product or service and how well you can market it of course. They do have clients that use the EM-Smart One to create anything from signs to laser engraving services to all types of customized or personalized items. And they are already making money.

(EM-Smart One’s Applications)

So, the purpose of this article is not only to provide you with a business plan but also to get you started on the path to establishing your own laser engraving operation. You are not purchasing a toy like those DIY products on the market, but instead, you are getting a tool to start or boost your business.

In addition, EM-Smart One has covered markets in more than 50 countries around the world such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, China, Indonesia, Ukraine, Poland, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt and so on.

(left: EM-Smart One; right: EM-Smart Basic)

Besides EM-Smart One, 3Plasers’ EM-Smart Basic, also equipped with a Raycus 20W fiber laser source and lifespan of 100,000 hours, is another perfect choice for customers with a lower budget.

(EM-Smart Basic)

In appearance, EM-Smart Basic follows the design style of EM-Smart One, but adds more industrial elements to the details. Instead of the original folding design of EM-Smart One, the arm becomes more flexible, which breaks the limit of marking height.

(EM-Smart Basic’s Features)

(EM-Smart Basic’s Parameters)

In terms of configuration, EM-Smart Basic reserves multiple ports to support extended functions such as rotation, and that truly makes the machine multifunctional. And same as EM-Smart One, it can also mark on metals, plastics, stones, leathers, and coated wood, etc.

Both EM-Smart One and EM-Smart Basic have been designed and manufactured by the CDI team, a group of passionate young engineers and designers in 2019. Relying on the 23 years’ industrial laser experience from its HQ, CH Laser established in 1998, they focus on R&D and promotion for commercial laser applications and spread their creative laser ideas by the innovative internet platform 3Plasers.com.

Then we guess most readers must be so curious about how much this super machine cost. There is a variety of laser engraving machines available in the market at prices starting from $3000-$10,000. Well, this EM-Smart One does not cost so much, it costs $2599 only with free shipping worldwide. You can find cheaper ones too, yet a bit pricey one can be a one-time cost. A quality laser engraver won’t incur a lot of maintenance costs, and frequent parts replacement is also rare.

Meanwhile, you’d be surprised that EM-Smart provides some Coupons for GeekyGadgets readers as a bonus. Yes, you can use this coupon code GeekyGadgets189 at the check-out to enjoy $189 off your purchase (for the first 50 readers only). And note that this is an exclusive offer for GeekyGadgets readers only.

Purchase Link: https://3plasers.com?discount=GeekyGadgets189

Coupon code: GeekyGadgets189

3Plases Official Website: https://3plasers.com/

