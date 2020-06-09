Elite Dangerous fleet carriers now available

The development team at Frontier has released its previously announced update this week bringing with it the huge and highly anticipated Fleet Carriers. Together with more details about the upcoming update Odyssey which allows you to disembark your spacecraft and explore the lunar surface of planets.

“The time has come for us to journey together in your very own Fleet Carrier. Build your new home with your friends and comrades to explore, fight, mine, and set up way points among the stars. The newest tool for you to blaze your trail through the Elite Dangerous galaxy is available now.”

Explore distant worlds on foot, expand the frontier of known space and leave your mark on the galaxy as you become the first person in history to explore lands untouched since time began. So you’ve disembarked, you’re standing for the first time on an unexplored planet. What can you do next? Here’s an overview of what you can look forward to in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey.

One Giant Leap – See the galaxy like never before. Touch down on breathtaking planets powered by stunning new tech, soak in suns rising over unforgettable vistas, discover outposts and settlements, and explore with unrestricted freedom.

Forge Your Own Path – Take on a wide variety of contracts and play your way, from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.

Assemble Your Crew – Social hubs spread throughout the galaxy give Commanders the ideal place to plan their next move. Form alliances, procure services, and even find expert support in highly coveted Engineers. These public outposts also help you acquire and upgrade weapons and gear to perfect your playing style.

The Sphere of Combat – Experience intense first-person combat, kit out your character with an array of weapons and gear, and coordinate with teammates to master a multi-layered, deep, tactical environment where Commanders, SRVs and Starships converge.

ED

