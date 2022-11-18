How to electroplate 3D prints in metal

Makers, hobbyists and 3D printing enthusiasts may be interested in a new tutorial published this month on how to electroplate 3D prints with fantastic effect. In the demonstration video below YouTuber and electroplating master @hen3drik reveals how he has 3D printed the Narsil Sword from Lord of the Rings and covered it in metal plating. Making the sword look as though it has been forged from metal.

The files for 3D printing, a full size replica of the Narsil Sword have kindly been published to the Thingiverse website and can be downloaded for free.

How to electroplate 3D prints

“The sword is quite big and is meant to be post-processed. This is a digital 3D printable model of King Elendil’s longsword Narsil, which was later reforged for Aragorn into Andúril. The download contains pieces of the sword ready to be 3D printed on a 200 mm print bed and files that are not cut into smaller pieces. All cut parts are placed on the print bed as we would print them to save you time.”

“SIZE At 100% scale the sword’s dimensions are approximately: Width 257mm Length 86 mm Height 1335 mm You can scale the model as you wish. Do you like the model and don’t have a 3D printer? There are lots of people who offer 3D printing services these days. Try searching for someone who offers them in your area. This fan-made model was brought to life by 3Demon. We are a group of modelling and 3d printing enthusiasts based in Prague, Czech Republic. We’ve been making 3D printable models for over 10 years. We make a lot of cosplay accessories but we also make all sorts of interesting 3D models.”

Source : YouTube





