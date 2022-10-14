Outisan e-Wagon electric utility wagon

The Outisan e-Wagon has been designed to provide an easy way to carry your supplies and gear, offering an electric utility wagon equipped with power assist technology. Making light work of uphill gradients and fitted with all-terrain wheels, detachable battery and more. The Outisan e-Wagon has launched via Kickstarter and already raise over $180,000 thanks to 300 backers with still 31 days left remaining.

Unlike traditional utility wagons, Outisan e-Wagon helps you easily carry your gear uphill. The electric motors make a 180lbs uphill load feel lighter than 10lbs. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $499 or £441 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Carrying gear can be a pain, so we’ve made it easier. Outisan e-Wagon is the world’s first electric utility wagon that makes going outdoors easier than ever. Electric power assist, all-terrain wheels, hill-descent control, and more features provide you with a smooth, worry-free outdoor experience. e-Wagon has a portable, detachable battery that slides on easily to the front of the utility wagon. Charge up at home in just 3 hours to get up to a whopping 7 miles of usage.”

Electric utility wagon

If the Outisan e-Wagon campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Outisan e-Wagon portable power station project watch the promotional video below.

“Outisan’s proprietary FlowStride technology gives you a boost of power on different terrains. A combination of brushless DC motors, motions sensors, and advanced control algorithms kick in to provide you with reliable power at any time. Going downhill? The motors control your speed, letting you cruise down without taking all the weight on your legs. “

“Simply place your hand on the handle to activate FlowStride. If you need to take your hands off in an emergency, e-Wagon will automatically brake. Press the reverse control button to back up in tight spaces. It’s that simple.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official Outisan e-Wagon crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



