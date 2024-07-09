Carbon fiber precision electric screwdriver with 5 adjustable gears LED display

Are you tired of rummaging through a disorganized toolbox every time you need to fix something? Say goodbye to inefficiency and hello to the Surprise Pro precision electric screwdriver, your new best friend for all repair tasks. This 70-in-1 electric precision screwdriver tool kit is designed to streamline your repair process, making it easier, faster, and more efficient. Imagine having all the tools you need in one place, neatly organized and ready to go whenever you are. No more wasted time searching for the right tool or dealing with subpar equipment that just doesn’t get the job done.

70-in-1 Toolkit

Early bird rewards are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates). When it comes to durability and aesthetics, the Surprise Pro Precision Tool Kit stands out. The handle is crafted from military-grade carbon fiber, ensuring it can withstand the toughest conditions.

The carbon fiber veneer exterior not only adds to its durability but also gives it a sleek, professional look. Imagine the confidence you’ll feel knowing your tools are built to last, even in the most demanding environments. Plus, it’s shock-resistant and high-temperature resistant, making it a reliable companion for any repair job. Whether you’re working in a hot garage or a cold basement, this tool kit is designed to perform.

Precision Electric Screwdriver

The engineering behind the Surprise Pro electric screwdriver is nothing short of impressive. It features a planetary gearbox that provides greater torque and stability, allowing you to tackle even the most stubborn screws with ease. The 5-gear adjustable speed and torque system gives you the flexibility to adjust the tool’s performance to suit your specific needs. Whether you’re working on delicate electronics or heavy-duty machinery, this tool kit has you covered. The precision and control you get from this advanced engineering mean fewer mistakes and a more professional finish to your repairs.

One of the standout features of this tool kit is its notebook-style storage case with a magnetic closure. Inside, you’ll find 42 magnetic bits and 27 types of repair tools, each with a designated spot. This thoughtful organization ensures that you can quickly find the tool you need, saving you valuable time and effort. No more digging through a cluttered toolbox or losing small parts. Everything has its place, and everything is in its place. This level of organization not only makes your work more efficient but also more enjoyable.

Assuming that the Surprise Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the Surprise Pro precision electric screwdriver project glimpse the promotional video below.

The Surprise Pro screwdriver comes with a wide range of components to handle any repair task. From a magnetic mat and anti-static wrist strap to a magnifying glass and pry tool, this kit has it all. Other essential tools include an opening pick, magnetizer, demagnetizer, tweezers, spudger, and suction cup. Imagine the convenience of having all these tools at your fingertips, ready to tackle any repair job that comes your way. Whether you’re fixing a smartphone, a laptop, or a household appliance, you’ll have the right tool for the job.

The electric screwdriver in this kit is designed for maximum efficiency and ease of use. Its aluminum alloy body is both lightweight and durable. The forward and reverse motor rotation feature allows for versatile use, while the LED display keeps you informed about battery level, charge status, motor direction, and gear setting. Four shadowless lights provide excellent illumination, ensuring you can see clearly even in low-light conditions. This means you can work comfortably and accurately, no matter where you are or what time of day it is.

Equipped with a 550mAh dynamic lithium battery, the Surprise Pro Precision Tool Kit offers impressive battery life. You can expect up to 230 minutes of use on low gear and 120 minutes on high gear. With an efficiency rate of one screw every five seconds, you’ll breeze through your repair tasks in no time. Imagine the satisfaction of completing your repairs quickly and efficiently, without having to stop and recharge your tools constantly. This long-lasting battery life means you can focus on the task at hand, not on whether your tools will last through the job.

The Surprise Pro precision electric screwdriver is available in two versions to suit your preferences. The electric version offers ease of use and efficiency, perfect for those who want to get the job done quickly. If you prefer a more hands-on DIY experience, the manual version is the way to go. This flexibility means you can choose the version that best fits your working style and needs. Whether you’re a professional repair technician or a DIY enthusiast, this tool kit has something to offer you.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the precision electric screwdriver, jump over to the official Surprise Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



