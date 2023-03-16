KODIY is a small pocket sized mini electric multitool specifically designed for makers and hobbyists, providing a versatile selection of bits to work on a wide variety of different materials and applications equipped with a USB-C charging port the rechargeable electric multitool can work continually on a full charge for up to 120 minutes.

Complete with its own carry case the multitool and accessories can be easily transported. Equipped with two gear speed adjustment system the multitool can provide from 13,000 to 18,000 revolutions per minute. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $45 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Even in such a small body size, it can provide a max speed of up to 18000rpm. With the powerful reinforced motor, it provides real performance, equivalent to the effect of a 6V motor. Equipped with 26 high-performance accessories, it can meet your needs of cutting, grinding, polishing, drilling, polishing, carving, rust removal, milling, etc. It is a must for DIY lovers.”

“The whole machine weight is only 106g, and the shape of the pen allows you to easily hold it when handling items, making it more comfortable to operate. KODIY 26 pcs rotary tool kit has 2 gears to adjust different speeds (13000~18000 RMP), which is specially designed for different scenarios and can be used for various materials.”

Electric multitool

Assuming that the KODIY funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the KODIY mini electric multitool for makers project review the promotional video below.

“Due to the built-in a 1300mAh high performance LS450 lithium battery, KODIY can work continually for 120 minutes after being fully charged. Be ready to enjoy your immersive creation without worrying about the battery running out. Type-c charging, wider compatibility, charging everywhere.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the mini electric multitool for makers, jump over to the official KODIY crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





