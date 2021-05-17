If your knives could do with a sharpen or you would prefer an easier way to grind and edge without the need to use a whet stone, you may be interested in a new electric knife sharpener aptly named the Diamond. The project has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 14 days remaining. Equipped with diamond grit wheels offering both 400 and 800 ground diamonds.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Diamond campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Diamond electric knife sharpener project view the promotional video below.

“We are introducing a new Electric sharpener to bring life and joy back to your dull knives. All knives will eventually go blunt. It is only a matter of time. The question is how to get the sharpness back. A whetstone is always the preferred choice, but learning to master the technique is difficult and the sharpening process is time consuming. You risk damaging your knife if you get it wrong.”

Features of the electric no sharpener include :

– Both wheels are coated with industrial diamonds, which make them hard enough to handle any hardness knife, even ceramic knives.

– Powerful electric engine (2800 rpm)- The powerful electric engine makes the wheels rotate fast and provide smooth re-sharpening

– Pre-set cutting angle – 30 degrees angle (15 / 15) which makes the sharpener easy to use and restores your knives to their original sharpness.

– Matches all Edge of Belgravia knives and probably most other kitchen knives. Where the cutting angle of your existing knives is slightly different, use the coarse grind 10-20 times at the beginning to re-grind the angle.

“CATRA is the world’s most famous testing institute for knives and sharpeners. We tested the new Diamond Electric Sharpener against the industry benchmark sharpener, Catrasharp, and a competitor sharpener at a slightly lower price. The result is striking.”

“Following the great success with the Kuroi Hana and Shiroi Hana knife collections we realised the need for an easy to use best but best in class sharpener. We tried to connect the concept design with our hallmark handle design. The diamond facets also connected with the exclusive use of diamond sharpening wheels. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electric knife sharpener, jump over to the official Diamond crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

