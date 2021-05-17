Flaus eco-friendly electric flosser from $69

Flaus is a new eco-friendly electric flosser specifically designed to provide an easy and quick way to floss your teeth, reducing dentist bills and helping keep your teeth looking spectacular. “Dental hygiene is supposed to be, well, hygienic. Did you know up to 10 million bacteria live on your fingertips? Gross! Our thoughtfully designed handle keeps your fingers and uninvited germs out of your mouth” explain the company behind the Flaüs.

“Flaüs uses sonic vibrations to move quickly and gently between tight teeth, removing stubborn plaque and debris from places your toothbrush can’t access. Designed to reach the nooks and crannies with ease and give your gums the T.L.C. they deserve, Flaüs does the hard work for you. With up to 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute, Flaüs effortlessly glides between tight teeth and removes plaque and debris – providing a strong yet gentle clean.”

“Each Flaüs comes with a 3-month supply of replaceable Flaüs heads that are easy to use, sustainable and PFAS-free. After each flossing session, remember to compost or recycle the used heads (which are completely compostable and biodegradable), and simply snap on a new one! “

“Many types of dental floss are coated in highly toxic substances (like PFAS), which are responsible for some of the most potent greenhouse gas emissions. Not only is this bad for the environment, but can also be super harmful for you too!Made from plant-based materials and infinitely sustainable aluminum, Flaüs is better for your teeth and the planet. We believe innovation should not come at the expense of the environment.”

