Coffee connoisseurs looking to upgrade or purchase an electric coffee grinder might be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign launched by Kickstarter for the Cocinare Essence 2. The award-winning coffee bean grinder is now in its second generation of design and offers a portable countertop 2-in-1 solution featuring a cordless design with a USB-C charging port and 80 levels of grind available.

Featuring 38 mm conical burrs the is easy to disassemble and clean when required and allows you to enjoy freshly ground coffee wherever you may be. Value early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $149 or £120 (depending on current exchange rates).

“As an all-purpose electric coffee grinder, Cocinare Essence adopts the highest-quality conical burrs, to cater to different coffee flavor preferences and achieve more consistent grinding, thus satisfying stringent standards from pour-over to espresso. With its high performance, Cocinare allows you to enjoy a cup of perfect coffee anytime and anywhere. Choose Cocinare, and start your coffee journey today!”

“Designed to be your perfect coffee companion both at home and on your travel adventures, ESSENCE combines a stationary countertop kit and a portable travel grinder in one sleek device! Fresh coffee on the go has never been this easy! Cocinare 2-IN-1 is equipped with an 80-level grinding scale. You can fine-tune your grinding scale from 0-80 levels, and get a more consistent particle size from 150-1400um, fulfilling your unique grinding needs.”

Assuming that the Cocinare Essence 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Cocinare Essence 2 electric coffee grinder project assess the promotional video below.

“Cocinare is dedicated to creating an all-in-one grinder that caters to the diverse needs of all coffee enthusiasts. With Cocinare ESSENCE, you can enjoy all kinds of coffee anytime and anywhere. Cocinare 2-IN-1 is equipped with a professional-grade grinding core and 38mm high-carbon steel conical burrs that can achieve more consistent grinding, reaching near-zero retention and producing fewer fines.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the electric coffee grinder, jump over to the official Cocinare Essence 2 crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



