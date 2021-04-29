Calibike 33c3 electric bike hits Kickstarter

A new electric bike called the Calibike 33c3 has launched via Kickstarter this month offering a lightweight design with high-capacity batteries and motors capable of taking it to 33mph. Although decreasing the speed to 18-22 mph will give you a longer battery range of up to 100 miles say its creator. Founded in sunny Southern California, electrical engineer Rafe Husain’s goal was to build an ebike that was both the lightest and fastest electric bike on the market.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1750 or £1255 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Calibike 33c3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Calibike 33c3 electric bike project view the promotional video below.

“While many companies struggle with the balance of weight and speed, through thorough testing, Rafe figured out the perfect balance. At only 33 pounds, the bike is light enough to carry up and down stairs, whether they are to your apartment or public transit. The 33c3 model was born after many tests on the combination of batteries, weight, and speed.”

With a 33 mile range Features of the Calibike 33c3 electric bike include:

– Calibike 33c3 can reach speeds of 33 mph, making it one of the faster ebikes on the market.

– Calibike 33c3 only weighs 33 pounds, making it one of the lightest ebikes able to travel at a higher speed.

– The bikes are equipped with a 1500-watt motor.

– The 33c3 has a 48v 15a (750 wh) hidden battery.

– The Battery is lockable, keeping it secure and protected.

– Our clean and simple design will give you the California flare.

– All our bikes are equipped with brooks style seat for long-range cruising.

– For safety, the bike has disk brakes at front and rear of the bike.

“The 33c3 model, now available to consumers, has a fully integrated battery and a clean, professional aesthetic. At 33mph, Calibike 33c3 riders are faster than most cars, busses, and certainly any regular biker, especially when compared to LA traffic. The 33c3 motor controller utilizes FOC (frame-oriented control) so that you can cruise smoothly and quietly.”

“The battery fully recharges in 6 hours, so while you’re meeting with your friend at the beach, meeting that hot date, or heading to the office to nail that company presentation, your Calibike 33c3 can be recharging.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the electric bike, jump over to the official Calibike 33c3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals