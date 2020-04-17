Annobike electric bike hits Kickstarter

A team of engineers based in Copenhagen, Denmark have created a new electric bike in the form of the Annobike A1. Four different configurations are available to equipped with a 250w motor and two with a 750w motor offering speeds from 25 km/h up to 32 km/h with a range from 50 to 70 km depending on your chosen specifications.



Watch the overview video below to learn more about the Annobike A1 electric bike which is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges from $840. Worldwide shipping is available and expected to take place during September 2020. The A1 electric bike is available in 4 colors, 3 options of durable powder coating and 1 option of anodizing.

“There are plenty of inspiration out there – iconic designs, architecture, art and nature. You just need to explore more, gain more, se and sense more. Get out there in a quick way, find inspiration, get a boost of energy, be aware and return recharged. This is what A1 is all about. An eBike that emphasises our Danish heritage, our appreciation of good design, functionality and quality. When designing this eBike, it was crucial to us that we always strived towards: Being original, bet on quality and focus on performance.”

Features of the Annobike electric bike :

– Adjustable air shocks at the rear suspension

– Adjustable dual crowned shocks at the front

– Adjustable dirt bike front stem and handlebar

– Horizontal and vertical adjustable seat

– Powerful concealed battery with integrated battery-indicator

– Battery lock

– Disc brakes with the option of mechanic and hydraulic lever

– Covered charger socket

– TFT color screen

– Puncture resistant tires

– And an optional GPS tracking-device allowing you to deactivate your bike in case of theft (purchased separately)



For more details and full specifications as well as a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page by following the link below.Early bird pledges are available from roughly $840 or £677 depending on your location. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

