EK Momentum stand alone monoblock for MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon motherboard

EK has this week introduced its new stand-alone Momentum monoblock for the Intel Z590 chipset based MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon motherboard. The EK-Quantum Momentum MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon monoblock is made available in transparent Plexi version and features addressable D-RGB LEDs compatible with MSI Mystic Light software enabling full lighting customization for every single diode, at any given time.

EK Momentum stand alone monoblock

“This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Intel Socket 1200 Series Processors. The monoblock covers the entire VRM section of the MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon motherboard. It also has an integrated flow indicator that provides an instant overview of loop operation and coolant flow.

This monoblock boasts the latest generation Velocity cooling engine, used in the EK Quantum Lineup to ensure the best possible CPU and MOSFET cooling without reducing flow to other components. Liquid flows directly over all critical areas providing enthusiasts with an excellent solution for high and stable overclocks. Like every EK monoblock, this one also features a high flow design easily used in systems with weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings.

It comes with sophisticated addressable D-RGB lightning, which connects to a standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB addressable header on the MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon motherboard.”

The EK-Quantum Momentum MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon – EK X Edition monoblock is now available to order from the official EK online store priced at €190 by following the link below

Source : EK : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals