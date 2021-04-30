EE launches Xbox Games Pass add on for £10 a month

UK mobile carrier EE is launching an Xbox Game Pass on their network in the UK and it will be available for £10 a month.

The offering gives you the Xbox Box Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited data with the carrier for a £10 monthly fee.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add-on launches as research commissioned by EE reveals that the number of mobile gamers increased almost a fifth (18%) since the start of the pandemic. And the trend is set to continue as restrictions lift.

EE is also providing those who take the add-on with inclusive unlimited data – perfect for the 76% of consumers who say they would stream more high-quality mobile games if they didn’t need to worry about the impact of gaming on their mobile data allowance.

The add-on is available to all EE Pay Monthly Android smartphone customers on a Smart or Essential plan for £10 a month on a 30-day rolling contract. Customers will be able to enjoy a range of games on their smartphone via Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta), including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

You can find out more details about the Xbox Game Pass add on with EE over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals