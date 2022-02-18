Edge AI starter kit features VIA SOM-9X35

If you are interested in creating Edge AI projects and solutions you may be interested in a new starter kit featuring the VIA SOM-9X35 which is now available to purchase. Equipped with an integrated artificial intelligent processor for AIot applications, the board features a quad-core MediaTek i350 processor, together with dual band 802.11 AC wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Offering dual camera and display support.

When combined with the VIA VAB-935 carrier board, the module provides a wealth of display and camera integration options, including HDMI, MIPI DSI, and MIPI CSI support. Other features include two USB 2.0 ports, one COM port for RS232, one MiniPCIe slot, and 16GB eMMC flash memory.

Edge AI starter kit

“As AI moves increasingly to the edge, the demand for powerful and affordable edge devices with the power and flexibility to run intelligent vision applications such as facial, object, gesture, and motion recognition is rising at an exponential rate,” commented Richard Brown, VP of International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc. “By combining the core compute, video, and display components in a single package, the VIA SOM-9X35 Edge AI Starter Kit enables our customers to jumpstart the development of innovative devices to take advantage of these burgeoning market opportunities.”

“Featuring the low-power quad-core MediaTek i350 processor, this flexible and high-performance module is ideal for mainstream AIoT applications that require vision and voice edge processing, including facial recognition, object identification, motion tracking, OCR, and bio-metric measurement. The module’s advanced multimedia capabilities and rich I/O interfaces, including support for dual high-definition displays and cameras, make it an ideal platform for a broad array of home, commercial, industrial, medical, and educational use cases”

Source : VIA

