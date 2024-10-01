Edge AI Computing New ASUS IoT’s New Tinker Board 3 and System 3N

ASUS IoT has recently unveiled two innovative Edge AI products, the Tinker System 3N and the Tinker Board 3, both designed to meet the diverse and growing needs of industrial IoT applications. The Tinker System 3N is a fanless, Arm-based embedded computer built for rugged environments, offering military-grade durability and a wide operational temperature range. Meanwhile, the Tinker Board 3 is a compact single-board computer (SBC) with advanced AI capabilities, making it ideal for smart retail, healthcare, and other IoT-driven industries.

Both devices feature a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor and Arm-based Mali-G52 GPU, ensuring powerful performance across a range of applications. Additionally, they come with built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to support AI tasks, such as object detection and facial recognition. ASUS IoT’s comprehensive approach includes a robust software-development kit (SDK) and over-the-air (OTA) updates to provide seamless integration and future-proofing for businesses. With the introduction of these products, ASUS IoT aims to empower industries with reliable, scalable, and highly flexible solutions for various IoT and edge computing scenarios.

Tinker System 3N: A Robust Industrial Solution

ASUS IoT’s Tinker System 3N is a fanless, compact embedded computer designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, industrial-grade IoT solutions. Built around the quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor (Rockchip RK3568) and paired with the Arm Mali-G52 GPU, this embedded system excels in environments where performance and resilience are paramount.

With US MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, the Tinker System 3N ensures outstanding durability under harsh conditions, capable of withstanding extreme temperatures from -40°C to 60°C. Its shock and vibration resistance makes it ideal for smart factory operations, human-machine interface (HMI) applications, and outdoor kiosk deployments. The extruded aluminum chassis provides robust protection, ensuring smooth operation in rugged industrial settings.

One of the standout features of the Tinker System 3N is its wide 12 V to 24 V input range, along with advanced protective mechanisms such as over-voltage, over-current, and reverse-current protection. This makes it highly suitable for use in environments where power fluctuations are common. Additionally, the system’s customizable I/O interface allows businesses to quickly adapt it for specific use cases, adding further flexibility to its industrial capabilities.

Furthermore, the Tinker System 3N integrates a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to accelerate AI workloads, such as image recognition and real-time data analysis. This empowers industries to deploy AI-driven solutions on the edge, without compromising on speed or reliability.

Tinker Board 3: Advanced AI Capabilities for IoT

Complementing the Tinker System 3N is the ASUS IoT Tinker Board 3, a compact single-board computer (SBC) packed with the same 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor (Rockchip RK3566) and Mali-G52 GPU. This SBC is designed for more flexible IoT use cases, making it suitable for applications such as digital signage, medical devices, and smart retail.

With integrated support for AI workloads via its built-in NPU, the Tinker Board 3 enables advanced functionalities like object detection, speech recognition, and face recognition. These features make it highly adaptable for industries focused on automation and enhanced user interaction, such as self-service kiosks and digital retail displays.

In addition to its AI capabilities, the Tinker Board 3 is optimized for secure data processing, with robust encryption mechanisms in place to protect sensitive data. It comes with an integrated software development kit (SDK), which allows developers to quickly prototype and deploy IoT solutions. The included GPIO API simplifies hardware integration, ensuring the Tinker Board 3 can be easily embedded into diverse industrial systems.

The Tinker Board 3 also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, which are crucial for businesses that require scalable IoT solutions with minimal downtime. This feature ensures that the system is always running on the latest firmware, optimizing performance and security.

Integrated Software and Hardware Solutions

Both the Tinker System 3N and Tinker Board 3 offer a comprehensive solution for industries looking to enhance their IoT infrastructures. ASUS IoT has integrated several advanced software and hardware features into both products to ensure they meet the needs of modern industrial applications.

One of the key advantages of these devices is their seamless integration with existing IoT infrastructures. The included SDK provides a wide range of APIs for easy customization, enabling businesses to develop tailored applications with minimal effort. Both devices also support power scheduling and USB device power management, which enhance energy efficiency and system longevity.

With regular OTA updates, ASUS IoT ensures that both the Tinker System 3N and Tinker Board 3 maintain optimal performance over time. This feature is particularly valuable for businesses that need to manage large-scale deployments across multiple locations, as it minimizes the need for manual interventions.

ASUS IoT has once again raised the bar with the introduction of the Tinker System 3N and Tinker Board 3. These Arm-based solutions provide a powerful combination of AI capabilities, durability, and flexibility, making them ideal for a wide range of industrial applications. Whether you need a robust embedded computer for harsh environments or a versatile SBC for smart retail, these new offerings from ASUS IoT provide a reliable and future-proof solution.



