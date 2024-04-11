Unleash the Power of Edge AI with ADLINK’s New Intel Arc A380E Graphics Card

Are you ready to embrace the future of Edge AI? Look no further than ADLINK’s groundbreaking Intel Arc A380E graphics card. This industrial-grade powerhouse is designed to not only enhance your gaming experience but also transform a wide range of Edge AI applications. With its impressive cost/performance ratio, high reliability, and low power consumption of just 50W, the A380E is poised to transform industries such as industrial IoT and retail analytics. Imagine the possibilities of real-time data processing, intelligent video analytics, and seamless automation at the edge, all made possible by this innovative graphics card.

Edge AI

Intel Arc Alchemist Architecture

Low-profile and single slot design

PCIe Gen 4 x8 interface

6GB GDDR6 memory

4 x mDP (Mini DisplayPort) output

Low Power Consumption: 50W

Supports OpenVINO , DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0

The A380E graphics card is a testament to ADLINK’s commitment to delivering powerful yet versatile solutions. Its slim, single-slot design, measuring just 69 mm x 156 mm, allows for seamless integration into even the most compact systems. Whether you’re working on video wall graphics, media processing, or delivery tasks, the A380E’s compact form factor ensures flexibility without compromising on performance. With support for the OpenVino toolkit and compatibility with the latest APIs and operating systems, including DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, OpenCL 3.0, Windows 11, and Linux, you can confidently develop and deploy Edge AI applications across various domains.

Long-Term Support

ADLINK understands the importance of cost-effectiveness and long-term support in industrial applications. The A380E graphics card is strategically priced to offer an exceptional value proposition, ensuring that you can harness the power of Edge AI without breaking the bank. With a guaranteed minimum availability of five years, you can trust that the A380E will be there to support your projects for the long haul. This long-term commitment allows you to plan your upgrades and deployments with confidence, knowing that you have a reliable and future-proof solution at your disposal.

The A380E graphics card is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to ADLINK’s comprehensive offerings in the realm of Edge AI. Explore their range of A350E/A370E MXM GPU solutions, specifically designed to cater to industries such as healthcare, media processing, transportation, and commercial gaming. These modules are engineered to enhance response times, precision, and reliability in time-sensitive Edge applications that demand high-performance graphics. By leveraging ADLINK’s portfolio, you can unlock new possibilities for your projects, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Edge AI.

A380E graphics card

As you embark on your Edge AI journey, ADLINK’s Intel Arc A380E graphics card is your trusted companion. With its exceptional performance, flexibility, and long-term support, you can confidently tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Whether you’re an industry professional seeking to optimize operations or a tech enthusiast eager to explore the frontiers of Edge AI, the A380E is your gateway to a world of innovation and efficiency. Stay tuned for specific pricing details and availability dates, and get ready to unleash the full potential of Edge AI with ADLINK’s hardware solutions.



